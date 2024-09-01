MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in 3M were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.38.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,092,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,297. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $134.99. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

