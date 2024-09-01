MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 34,400 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,035,000 after purchasing an additional 402,925 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,435,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,981,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,111. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

