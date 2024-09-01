MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $13.60 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 241,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,596,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.13% of Catalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,720,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $858,941. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.96. 2,038,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $61.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a report on Sunday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTLT

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.