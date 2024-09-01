Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139,000 shares trading hands.
Multi-Metal Development Trading Up 14.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.
Multi-Metal Development Company Profile
Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.
