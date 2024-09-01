Myria Hits One Day Trading Volume of $743,782.98 (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Myria token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myria has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $743,782.98 worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Myria has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Myria Profile

Myria was first traded on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. Myria’s official website is myria.com.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,910,619,944 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00209583 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $728,077.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

