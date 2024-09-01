Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.07.

NTRA opened at $118.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.48. Natera has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $124.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.64.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $4,053,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,063,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $4,053,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at $23,063,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $108,627.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,211,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,205,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Natera by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

