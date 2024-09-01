National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Buys $12,601.25 in Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) Director Alan Jeffrey Sweet bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,601.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,809.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $30.20 on Friday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $192.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.58.
National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). National Bankshares had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. Research analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
