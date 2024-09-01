National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Buys $12,601.25 in Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) Director Alan Jeffrey Sweet bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,601.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,809.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $30.20 on Friday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $192.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.58.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). National Bankshares had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. Research analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $357,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 67.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

