Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 509,475 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,642,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,475 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $324,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 3.8 %

Tesla stock traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.11. 63,370,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,554,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.