Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,658 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $144,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $162.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.04.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTE. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

