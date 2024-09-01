Natixis Advisors LLC Has $133.92 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,760,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,713 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Sanofi worth $133,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.26. 1,669,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,449. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.57. The stock has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

