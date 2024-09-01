Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 35,412 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163,961 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Starbucks worth $90,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,117,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,091,858. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.91. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

