Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 48,117 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,117 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Arista Networks worth $128,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 34.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 53.0% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 71,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.38. 1,548,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,699. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $376.50. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total transaction of $556,483.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,226,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total value of $556,483.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,226,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,575 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total value of $912,528.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,515.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,296 shares of company stock worth $44,532,174 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

