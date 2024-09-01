Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Progressive worth $154,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $252.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.65. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $131.87 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,564,766 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.41.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

