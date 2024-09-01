NBT Bank N A NY Acquires Shares of 12,765 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,167 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,697,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,425,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,885 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,978,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

