NBT Bank N A NY Buys 1,801 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

