NBT Bank N A NY Buys 516 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Corteva were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Corteva by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,287,000 after buying an additional 181,883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Corteva by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 948,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,678,000 after acquiring an additional 121,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $57.30 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.