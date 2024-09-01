NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $892.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $854.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $794.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $395.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $539.31 and a fifty-two week high of $918.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

