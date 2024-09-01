NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Masco were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,144,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Masco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,245,000 after buying an additional 67,806 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,363,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Masco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

