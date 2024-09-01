NBT Bank N A NY Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.95.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $369.37 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $370.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.64 and its 200-day moving average is $323.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

