NBT Bank N A NY Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 37,733.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.