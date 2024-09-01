NBT Bank N A NY Has $29,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGE. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGE opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

