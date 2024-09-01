NBT Bank N A NY Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in American Express by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $258.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.75. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $261.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

