NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 1.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $385.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $423.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DE. TD Cowen increased their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.11.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

