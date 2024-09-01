NBT Bank N A NY Sells 23,738 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,738 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEMG opened at $54.46 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

