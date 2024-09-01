NBT Bank N A NY Sells 238 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,388 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

