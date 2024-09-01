NBT Bank N A NY Sells 2,554 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 339,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 43,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.61.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

