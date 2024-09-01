NBT Bank N A NY Sells 406 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of FTSL opened at $45.94 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $46.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

