NBT Bank N A NY Sells 6,011 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,514,000 after purchasing an additional 604,991 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 224,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 127,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

