NBT Bank N A NY Sells 76 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,213 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,880,000 after purchasing an additional 202,358 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

HON opened at $207.91 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.45 and its 200 day moving average is $202.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

