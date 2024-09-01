NBT Bank N A NY Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

QUAL stock opened at $177.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.13.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

