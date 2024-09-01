nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of nCino from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get nCino alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NCNO

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. nCino has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -96.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $26,528,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,649,942 shares in the company, valued at $552,112,076.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nCino news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $61,585,455.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,545,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,029,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $26,528,066.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,649,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,112,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,642,425 shares of company stock valued at $212,241,592 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at about $60,703,000. Long Path Partners LP increased its stake in shares of nCino by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,590,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,805,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,885,000. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,663,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.