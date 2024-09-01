Ndwm LLC Takes Position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Ndwm LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF comprises 0.6% of Ndwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ndwm LLC owned about 0.20% of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HCMT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,286. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

About Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

