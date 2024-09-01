Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.45.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $22,127,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $701.35 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The company has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $659.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

