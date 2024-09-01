Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Boosted by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded up $8.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $701.35. 3,266,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $630.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.45.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

