NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the July 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 31,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,237. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

