NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

NETSTREIT has increased its dividend by an average of 354.1% per year over the last three years. NETSTREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 254.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.7%.

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,683. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 185.47 and a beta of 0.97. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTST shares. Raymond James raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

