Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $159.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $131.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NBIX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.00.

NBIX opened at $127.06 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total transaction of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,607 shares in the company, valued at $975,853.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,798 shares of company stock worth $10,676,096. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.3% during the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $982,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

