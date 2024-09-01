Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 39.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,145 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Newmont Trading Up 0.4 %

NEM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. 8,672,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,627. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

