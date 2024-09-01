Newmont (TSE:NGT) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised Newmont from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

Get Newmont alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NGT

Newmont Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$71.94 on Thursday. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$39.96 and a 1-year high of C$72.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The stock has a market cap of C$82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$64.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.46.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.27. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 5.5945513 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -37.20%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.