Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Nexans Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NXPRF remained flat at $126.43 during midday trading on Friday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477. Nexans has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.53.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France, Canada, Norway, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Building & Territories, Generation & Transmission, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities segments. The company offers cables for the energy distribution networks, as well as equipment cables for buildings.

