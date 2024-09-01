NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 3.6% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,834,000 after buying an additional 1,268,900 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after buying an additional 629,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,966,000 after acquiring an additional 409,708 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. 6,808,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,723,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $165.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

