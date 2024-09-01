Nigel Newton Sells 58,378 Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Stock

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Newton sold 58,378 shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.40), for a total transaction of £416,235.14 ($548,905.63).

Bloomsbury Publishing Price Performance

Bloomsbury Publishing stock opened at GBX 714 ($9.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £581.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,830.77 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 688.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 602.95. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 365 ($4.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 752 ($9.92).

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.