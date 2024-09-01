Nilsine Partners LLC Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 409.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. 3,645,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $74.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

