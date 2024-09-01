Nilsine Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,513 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 157,684 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $441,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 137.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in EOG Resources by 17.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 14.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,373. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.72. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.