Nilsine Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,770.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,976. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.88.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

