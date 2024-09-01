Nilsine Partners LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,126,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $1,205,476.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,267 shares in the company, valued at $14,126,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,503,110 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BR traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $212.86. The company had a trading volume of 646,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,824. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.35 and its 200-day moving average is $202.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.