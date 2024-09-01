Nilsine Partners LLC Has $288,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Welltower by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 23,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Welltower by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.68. 7,190,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.18. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

