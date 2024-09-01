Nilsine Partners LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

VICI stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. 5,545,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,264,621. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

