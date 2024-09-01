Nilsine Partners LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $559,435,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after buying an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 2,209,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:PSX traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,981,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,111. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

