Nilsine Partners LLC Has $591,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Workday by 3,717.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $34,508,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,851,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $263.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Workday

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 532,172 shares of company stock valued at $118,034,332. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.